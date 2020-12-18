The Beat Cop’s Guide to donuts: South Side vs North Side

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in donuts for a friendly Northside vs Southside competition. Allegretti’s Bakery (7717 W. Lawrence, Norridge) is in for the Northside and Old Fashioned Donuts (11248 S. Michigan) is representing the Southside, who do you think will take the crown for best donut?

In addition, Lt. Haynes reviewed Fittingly Delicious and provided information on the life size gingerbread house, created by Aya Pastry.