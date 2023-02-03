David Haynes, Lieutenant in the Chicago Police Department and co-author of The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats, is in studio to review Chicago South Side eateries. D&D’s Place, located at 8324 S. Kedzie Avenue, is a great spot for classic donuts. Vito & Nick’s Pizzeria, located at 8433 S. Pulaski Rd, is a well-known pizza place in the South Side. They also discuss the growing public concern over restaurant surcharges.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.