Lieutenant David Haynes, a recently-retired police officer who worked on the city’s North Side, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show — featuring Wendy Snyder filling in for Bob. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Sweet Basil Café. Located at 5203 Old Orchard Rd. in Skokie, they are known for serving, skillets, waffles, and bagels. Lt. Haynes also reviews Spunky Dunkers Donuts, located at 20 S. Northwest Highway in Palatine. They are known for their variety of donuts, coffee, and a secret menu.

Please join us in celebrating the retirement of Lieutenant David Haynes!

Date: Thursday, August 24

Time: 5-10 pm

Location: 5155 N Moody Ave, Chicago, IL, 60630 (The Branch Community Church Parking Lot)

Ticket price: $10 and all proceeds will be donated to the Well Resource Center. The Well Resource Center supports first responders and their family’s emotional, spiritual, relational, and physical health by creating engaging, community-enriching, need-based environments.

To make a donation via Venmo visit: https://account.venmo.com/u/retirementparty8-24-23

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Have you got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.