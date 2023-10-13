Lieutenant David Haynes, a retired police officer who worked on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Steingold’s of Chicago. Located at 3737 N. Southport, they are known for their variety of deli sandwiches, fresh bagels, and Matzo ball soup. Lt. Haynes also reviews Tel-Aviv Kosher Bakery, located at 2944 W. Devon. They are known for their black and white cookies and fresh rye bread.

