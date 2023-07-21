Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Schmaltz Deli. Located at 3011 Ogden Ave. in Lisle, they are known for their deli sandwiches, burgers, and cabbage rolls. Lt. Haynes also reviews Cookie Dough Creations, located at 22 W. Chicago Ave. in Naperville. They are known for serving edible raw cookie dough, cookies, and milkshakes.

Please join us in celebrating the retirement of Lieutenant David Haynes!

Date: Thursday, August 24

Time: 5-10 pm

Location: 5155 N Moody Ave, Chicago, IL, 60630 (The Branch Community Church Parking Lot)

Ticket price: $10 and all proceeds will be donated to the Well Resource Center. The Well Resource Center supports first responders and their family’s emotional, spiritual, relational, and physical health by creating engaging, community-enriching, need-based environments.

To make a donation via Venmo visit: https://account.venmo.com/u/retirementparty8-24-23

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Have you got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.