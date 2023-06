Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Bust Outs. Located at 5200 N. Elston Ave in Chicago, a new burger spot on the Northside! Lt. Haynes also reviews Forest View Bakery located at 6454 N. Milwaukee in Chicago, best known for their Polish sweet treats!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction