Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Helfeld’s Deli. Located at 1750 W. North Ave. in Chicago, they are known for their corned beef, salami, and matzo ball soup. Lt. Haynes also reviews Cinnaholic, located at 1295 N. Milwaukee in Chicago. They are known for serving a variety of cinnamon rolls, like classic, pumpkin spice roll, and very berry.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.