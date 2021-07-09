The Beat Cop’s Guide to cookies shaped like barbeque favorites

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

Cookies shaped like barbeque favorites from Bake — 2246 W. North Ave. (Joe Romano/WGN Radio)

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in a box of cookies that were shaped like hamburgers, hot dogs, ketchup and mustard, which he got from a bakery in the Bucktown neighborhood called “Bake”. Later on, the Lieutenant reviewed Mister J’s, found just north of the Loop on State Street.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories