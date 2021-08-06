The Beat Cop’s Guide to cookies, cannoli and more delicious treats

An assortment of cannoli's and baked goods from Palermo Bakery — 7312 Irving Park Rd. in Norridge.

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in spectacularly decorated cookies and cannoli from Palermo Bakery. Located at 7312 W. Irving Park Road in Norridge, il. Palermo is just across the street from Rolling Stone Records. Lieutenant Dave also reviewed Cobblestone at 4337 N. Lincoln Ave in Chicago. Each week they invent a new drink and their menu includes Beef Tar Tar, Cider-Braised Pork Belly, and a Braised Short Rib.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.

