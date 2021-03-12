The Beat Cop’s Guide to Cicero Eats

Neapolitan cookies from Cicero Bakery (4838 W Cermak Rd in Cicero). Picture was taken in the WGN Radio studio as the sun rose over Navy Pier in the background (Vivianne Linou/WGN Radio)

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in a some Neapolitan cookies from Cicero Bakery (4838 W Cermak Rd in Cicero). Sticking with the Cicero theme, the Lieutenant reviewed Freddy’s Pizza, who serve pizza, pasta, frozen Italian lemonade, and Gelato just two blocks west of Austin Blvd. on 16th Street in Cicero.

Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.