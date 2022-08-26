Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews The Junction Diner. Located at 7401 Madison St. in Forest Park, they are known for serving their burgers, breakfasts, and kids’ meals on model trains that bring your food to you! Lt. Haynes also reviews Twisted Cookie, located at 7401 Madison St. in Forest Park. They are known for their variety of cookie creations, like cookie pies and shakes.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.