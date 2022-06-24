Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Lola’s Coney Island. Located at 2858 W. Chicago Av Chicago, IL, an old time hot dog joint that has great milkshakes. Lt. Haynes also reviewed XO Marshmallow located at 2730 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL. They specialize in making gourmet marshmallows that make great gifts!

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.