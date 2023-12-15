Lieutenant David Haynes, a retired police officer who worked on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Brasa Roja. They have multiple locations and are known for serving chicken and creole sauce, seafood, and flan. Lt. Haynes also reviews Mindy’s Bakery, located at 1623 N. Milwaukee in Chicago. They are known for their chocolate chip cookies, bagels, and Danish dough.

