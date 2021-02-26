The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Style Popcorn

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in a few bag of popcorn form Wells Street Popcorn, who have a couple locations in the city, as well as Oak Park and Downers Grove. Later on, the lieutenant reviewed Taste of Peru, serving Peruvian food in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.