The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Style Popcorn

Since Bob Collins' tragic death in February, 2000, members of the WGN Radio morning show have honored Bob's memory with a salute on or around his birthday, February 28. That tribute has consisted of a toast, using the bottle of Jack Daniel's found in Bob's office. Of course, over time, the whiskey contained within that bottle has been depleted several times. But in this video, Dave Eanet, the current keeper of the bottle, demonstrates how the whiskey is replenished, allowing for some essence of the original to remain now over two decades later.

The 2021 Toast to Bob Collins is scheduled to air Friday, February 26, at 7:48am, on the Bob Sirott Show on WGN Radio 720 and our digital streams.