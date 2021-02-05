The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats

Baked goods from Talerico Martin Retail Bakery — 7334 W 63rd St in Summit. (Joe Romano/WGN Radio)

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in some in some baked goods from Talerico Martin, a bakery in Summit. The lieutenant reviewed Sammy’s Kitchen, a restaurant near Midway Airport that offers homemade meals cooked to order for breakfast and lunch daily.

Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.

