Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in some in some baked goods from Talerico Martin, a bakery in Summit. The lieutenant reviewed Sammy’s Kitchen, a restaurant near Midway Airport that offers homemade meals cooked to order for breakfast and lunch daily.

Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.