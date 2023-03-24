Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews The Board Room. Located at 137 Lake St. in Libertyville, they are known for serving sharable dishes, like firecracker shrimp, Korean beef crispy tacos, and charcuterie boards. Lt. Haynes also reviews Deerfields Bakery, located at 813 N. Waukegan in Deerfield. They are known for themed treats, like lamb cakes for Easter and banana loaves for Passover.

