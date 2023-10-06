Lieutenant David Haynes, a retired police officer who worked on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Cajun Boil and Shake. Located at 5500 S. Shore Drive, they are known for their fried gator, po’ boy sandwiches, and four-step main course. Lt. Haynes also reviews Kneads & Wants Bakery, located at 8042 N. Lincoln Avenue in Skokie. They are known for their pies, brownies, and cookies.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Have you got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.