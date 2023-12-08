Lieutenant David Haynes, a retired police officer who worked on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Kuma’s Corner. They have multiple locations and they are known for their burgers that are named after heavy metal references. Lt. Haynes also reviews Chicago Candy and Nut, located at 3407 N. Kimball in Chicago. They are known for their peanut brittle, chocolate covered pretzels, and chocolate covered Oreos.

