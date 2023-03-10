Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Billy Boy’s. Located at 6400 W. 95th St. in Chicago Ridge, they are known for serving burgers, gyros, and ribs. Lt. Haynes also reviews Jack and Pat’s Old Fashioned Butcher Shop, located at 10717 S. Ridgeland in Chicago Ridge. They are known for their Irish soda bread, prepared daily dinners, and deli varieties.

