Lieutenant David Haynes, a retired police officer who worked on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Kettlestrings Tavern. Located at 800 South Oak Park Avenue, they are known for their variety of burgers, chicken wings, and cinnamon sugar donuts. Lt. Haynes also reviews Turano’s Mama Susi Bakeshop, located at 6501 West Roosevelt Road in Berwyn. They are known for their double chocolate chip cookies and fresh Italian bread.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Have you got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.