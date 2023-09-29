Lieutenant David Haynes, a retired police officer who worked on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Chicago Pickle Eatery. Located at 3055 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago, they are known for their variety of hot sandwiches, burgers, and breakfast sandwiches. Lt. Haynes also reviews Rudy’s Bakery, located at 2038 W. Roscoe in Chicago. They are known for their coffee cake, pecan rolls, and iced cookies.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Have you got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.