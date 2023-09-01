Lieutenant David Haynes, a retired police officer who worked on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews The Village Tavern. Located at 135 Old McHenry Rd. in Long Grove, they are known for serving burgers, friend fish, and a German platter. Lt. Haynes also reviews Riverside Chocolate Factory. They are known for their chocolate covered bacon, chocolate dipped fruits, and chocolate dipped Oreos.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Have you got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.