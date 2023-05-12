Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Top Notch Burger. Located at 2116 W. 95th St. in Chicago, they are known for their variety of burgers, sandwiches, and milkshakes. Lt. Haynes also reviews Baker Sisters, located at 1801 W. 95th St. in Chicago. They are known for their caramel cake, banana pudding, and BBQ takeout.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.