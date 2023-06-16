Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Chicago Pita Kitchen. Located at 13227 S. Brainard Ave. in Chicago, they are known for their broasted chicken, kabobs, and gyros. Lt. Haynes also reviews Jars By Jasiman, located at 1732 E. 79th St. in Chicago. They are known for their pudding cups, cobbler, and variety of cookies.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.