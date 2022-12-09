Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Bacon and Jam. Located at 3335 W. 111th St. in Chicago, they are known for their variety of pancakes, skillets, and their famous Bacon Jam burger. Lt. Haynes also reviews Wolf’s Bakery, located at Wolf’s Bakery 3241 W. 95th St. in Evergreen Park. They are known for their delicious bakery goods, like lemon fluff cake, Irish soda bread, and butter cookies.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.