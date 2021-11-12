The Beat Cop’s Guide to breakfast and low carb sweets in the burbs

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Honey Jam Cafe. Located at 3000 Oak Grove Rd. in Downer’s Grove, IL. The restaurant serves a variety of breakfast and lunch menu items, Lieutenant Haynes recommends the corned beef hash, biscuits, pumpkin pancakes and waffles, and for lunch a Nashville hot chicken sandwich. In the second half of the segment Lt. Haynes gives us a great new spot called Low Carb Kitchen located in Downers Grove at 5129 Belmont Rd. Low Carb Kitchen offers a variety of sweets that The Lieutenant highly recommends such as cheesecake, a keto cookie, and some peanut butter cups.

