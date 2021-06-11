The Beat Cop’s Guide to bon bons, cannolis and cake – oh my!

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in not only delicious, but beautifully decorated bon bons from Good Ambler Bakery. Lieutenant Dave also brought in some pistachio cake, some candy bars, café sandwiches and more from said bakery located on 216 N. Peoria. Later on, the Lieutenant reviewed J.P. Graziano Grocery, which can be found in Chicago’s West Loop.

Later on, the lieutenant reviewed Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.