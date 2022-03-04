The Beat Cop’s Guide to blissful beignets

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Roux. Located at 1055 E. 55 St. in Chicago, the restaurant is known for their beignets and all-day breakfast. Lieutenant Haynes recommends the brisket hash, biscuits and gravy, and pecan pie. In the second half of the segment Lt. Haynes reviews Junebug Café, which has multiple locations. They also serve beignets, as well as coffee, meat pies, and gumbo.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.