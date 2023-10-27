Lieutenant David Haynes, a retired police officer who worked on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Nicky’s of Beverly. Located at 10500 S. Western in Chicago, they are known for their burgers, variety of beer, and hot chicken sandwich. Lt. Haynes also reviews AndySunflower Café, located at 9920 S. Western in Chicago. They are known for their donuts, hot chocolate, and coffee.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction