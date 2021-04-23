The Beat Cop’s Guide to beef sandwiches and brownies

After a couple weeks away from the studio, Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, returned for his weekly appearance on the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed a couple of restaurants. He talked about Silverland Bakery, where you can find all natural brownies, bars, cookies, dough in Forest Park. Lt. Haynes also reviewed Beefy’s, where you can find Vienna Beef hot dogs, Italian beef and sausage, salads, pizza, gyros, and more in Garfield Ridge on the Southwest side on the city.

