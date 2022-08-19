Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Mel’s Craft BBQ. Located at 24 Main St. in Park Ridge, they are known for their ribs, brisket, and their three-meat Big’n’Snadwich. Lt. Haynes also reviews County Donuts, located at 1218 Roselle Rd. in Schaumburg. They are known for serving a variety of donuts, like their German chocolate cake donut, lemon donut, and apple fritters.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.