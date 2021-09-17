The Beat Cop’s Guide to barbecue and dessert

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Pit & Tap, a Texas style barbecue restaurant in Wilmette, where the meat is smoked all day long. Later on, Lt. Haynes brought in Fruit Tart from St. Roger Abbey French Organic Patisserie also in Wilmette. Which is a bakery run by nuns and friars and the proceeds from the bakery go to support the religious order’s soup kitchens and other help for the poor.
