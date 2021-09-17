The Beat Cop’s Guide to barbecue and dessert

WASHINGTON (AP) — Allies of Donald Trump are mounting a Saturday rally at the U.S. Capitol, aimed at supporting what they call the “political prisoners” of the Jan. 6 insurrection — about 60 people held behind bars of the more than 600 charged in the deadly riot.

The repeated attemptsto rewrite the narrative of the violence and panic of the day, and the persistent volatility around the politics of the 2020 election have made it impossible to predict what may happen this weekend. After all, l aw enforcement was only expecting a free speechprotest the day Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an effort to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's victory.