Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Whiskey River. Located at 1850 Waukegan Rd. in Glenview, the restaurant serves cheeseburgers, Reubens, and chicken sandwiches. The Lieutenant also talked about the cake and baklava at Zymi Bakery, located at 5806 N. Milwaukee in Chicago.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.