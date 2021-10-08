The Beat Cop’s Guide to bangers, mash, and brown cows

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Mystic Rogue. The pub/restaurant is located at 6070 N. Northwest Hwy and it serves Irish dishes like bangers and mash and shepherd’s pie plus they have live music. Rita’s Italian Ice & Custard is located at 157 Northwest Hwy in Park Ridge. The root beer float is a must and you can sit outside and enjoy the scenery.
For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.