Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Bella Mia Fine Dining. Located at 4648 W. 147th St. in Midlothian, they are known for serving Chicken Vesuvio, baked clams, and steak. Lt. Haynes also reviews Rosy’s Bakery, located at 3237 W. 26th St. in Chicago. They are known for their Pan Dulce, cheesecake, and sugar cinnamon donuts.

