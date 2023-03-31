Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews The Onion Roll. Located at 6935 W. North Ave. in Oak Park, they are known for their fresh made bagels, matzo ball soup, and pancakes. Lt. Haynes also reviews Courageous Bakery & Cafe, located at 736 Lake St. in Oak Park. They are known for their cupcakes, big cookies, and cinnamon rolls.

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.