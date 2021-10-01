The Beat Cop’s Guide to Authentic Mexican food and Churros

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Pancho Pistolas Authentic Mexican Restaurant on 700 W. 31st St.Chicago, IL 60616 near Guaranteed Rate Field. Lt. Haynes shared his favorite dishes and other specialties they have on the menu. Later on Lt. Haynes reviewed Xurro a Churro spot located at 5644 W. 63rd St., Chicago, IL. Founded by Ramon Covarrubius at Maxwell St. Market in 1996 as a food truck and now has several locations including Navy Pier and Pilsen and they still have the food truck! They offer many different churros and other treats!
