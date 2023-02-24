Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews The Art of Chicken. Head over to the Bucktown neighborhood (2041 N. Western) to find the casual counter-service spot that combines grilled chicken with an artistic ambiance provided by artist Sam Kirk. Later on, Lt. Haynes talks about all the delicious pastries you can purchase at Wiklanski’s Bakery (6006 W Belmont).

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction