Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews AV Anthony’s. Located at 4720 W. 63rd St. in Chicago, they are known for serving hot dogs, sea food, and shish kabobs. Lt. Haynes also reviews Huck Finn Restaurant, which has multiple locations. They are known for their Alaska donuts, biscuits and gravy, and hot sandwiches.

