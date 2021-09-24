The Beat Cop’s Guide to a hidden gem and a healthy treat

Bob Sirott

by: jheinrichwgnam

Posted: / Updated:

An assortment of nuts and chocolate-covered goodies from Superior Nut Chicago — 6620 W Irving Park Rd. in Chicago. (Joe Romano/WGN Radio)

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed The Gaslight Club, where he and Bob went to for dinner. Located in the Hilton Hotel, directly across from Terminal 3 at O’Hare Airport, Lt. Haynes and Bob share their favorite dishes from the Club. Later on, Lt. Haynes brought treats from Superior Nut Chicago located at 6620 W. Irving Park Rd. They offer a variety of nuts, gummi bears, chocolate and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular