The Beat Cop’s Guide to a hidden gem and a healthy treat

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed The Gaslight Club, where he and Bob went to for dinner. Located in the Hilton Hotel, directly across from Terminal 3 at O’Hare Airport, Lt. Haynes and Bob share their favorite dishes from the Club. Later on, Lt. Haynes brought treats from Superior Nut Chicago located at 6620 W. Irving Park Rd. They offer a variety of nuts, gummi bears, chocolate and more!
Click for more.)