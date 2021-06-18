The Beat Cop’s Guide to a diner, stuffed croissants, and the Sugar Shack

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in a delicious an assortment of croissants from Aya Pastry, who offer a creative take on signature breads along with celebratory cakes, whimsical sweets, and breakfast pastries in West Town. The lieutenant also reviewed a couple of restaurants. The first was 26th Street Sugar Shack, who bring sweet-tooth tastes from all around the world to Bridgeport. Lt. Haynes also talked about the Parkview Diner: a joint that hits the spot whether you’re getting the chilaquiles con huevo y carne or pancakes and bacon.
Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.