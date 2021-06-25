The Beat Cop’s Guide to a deli and donuts

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in a box of baked goods from Reuter’s Bakery, bright and cheerful bakery with bright yellow walls in the Montclare neighborhood. He also reviewed D.S.D. Deli, a butcher shop smokehouse in the Jefferson Park neighborhood that offers premium meats, and use “old world” European traditions of butchery.

