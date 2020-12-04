The Beat Cop’s Guide on marshmallows with a twist

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in some marshmallows from XO Marshmallow (6977 N. Sheridan). In addition, he reviewed MacArthur’s Restaurant and Bari Sandwich shop

