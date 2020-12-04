The Beat Cop’s Guide on marshmallows with a twist

Bob Sirott

Lieutenant David Haynes & Bob Sirott

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in some marshmallows from XO Marshmallow (6977 N. Sheridan). In addition, he reviewed MacArthur’s Restaurant and Bari Sandwich shop

Don’t forget to check out Lt. Haynes’ podcast on YouTube. Got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.

