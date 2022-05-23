Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on the monkeypox outbreak, Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids 5-11, and hospitalization numbers. He also talked about skin cancer awareness, tips on how to apply sunscreen, and when to visit your dermatologist.

