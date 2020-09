Dr. Kevin Most, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joined Bob Sirott a few days after the regular Monday visit due to the Labor Day holiday. Dr. Most talked about how smokers have a higher propensity to any upper respitory infection, like COVID-19. As we enter influenza season, and with the coronavirus pandemic still upon us, he believes now is as good a time as any to quit smoking. Dr. Most also talked about whether there is a shortage of personal protection equipment. Later on, he talked about the importance of not ignoring other illnesses. He recommended listeners get their colonoscopies, mammograms, and lung CT scans.