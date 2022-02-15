Sybaris Pool Suites offers couples a chance for a romantic getaway

Bob Sirott was intrigued by a recent piece in the Chicago Tribune about Sybaris Pool Suites. He asked Charlene Farrell, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, to be a guest on the show. They discussed why Sybaris Pool Suites is such a great place for couples to get away from the busyness of world, how they’ve changed since first opening their doors, and why they changed their advertising habits.
