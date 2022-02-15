Sybaris Pool Suites offers couples a chance for a romantic getaway

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bob Sirott was intrigued by a recent piece in the Chicago Tribune about Sybaris Pool Suites. He asked Charlene Farrell, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, to be a guest on the show. They discussed why Sybaris Pool Suites is such a great place for couples to get away from the busyness of world, how they’ve changed since first opening their doors, and why they changed their advertising habits.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 6-10am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular