Swine flu, wearing masks & the latest on COVID-19 with infectious disease specialist

Ukrainians wearing face masks look at the latest news on a phone in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Ukrainian authorities ruled to close public places except food markets, pharmacies and gas stations starting from Tuesday in Kyiv and other regions, and restrict the use of public transport from Kyiv to other Ukrainian cities. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Dr. Aileen Marty, infectious disease specialist who works with the World Health Organization, joins Bob Sirott to talk about a new strain of swine flu that can spread from pigs, wearing masks, if air conditioning is safe and the latest on COVID-19.

