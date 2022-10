Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to talk about why Ethan Crumbley could’ve pleaded guilty, what could happen to his parents, and the jury selection for the Trump Organization tax evasion trial. She also discussed what could happen next with Donald Trump’s subpoena and why the Supreme Court won’t block the student debt relief program as of now.

