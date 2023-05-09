Co-owner of Superdawg Scott Berman joins Bob Sirott to talk about the 75th anniversary celebration for their establishment, how the family business was created, and why they continue to use their original hot dog recipe.
Superdawg (WGN Radio image)
Superdawg (WGN Radio image)
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
