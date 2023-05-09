Co-owner of Superdawg Scott Berman joins Bob Sirott to talk about the 75th anniversary celebration for their establishment, how the family business was created, and why they continue to use their original hot dog recipe.

John Putman, Joyce Putman, Fran Tate, Steve King, Johnnie Putman, Flaurie and Morrie Berman of Superdawg in March 2000. (WGN Radio archive photo)