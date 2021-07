FILE – In this June 9, 2015 file photo, a young fan eats a hot dog before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros, in Chicago. On the eve of the World Series, where hot dogs are a staple in the stands, the World Health Organization on Monday, Oct. 26, 2015 labeled the all-American wiener, bacon and other processed meats as being “carcinogenic to humans.” (AP Photo/David Banks, File)

July is National Hot Dog Month, and in honor of that, Bob Schwartz, VP of Vienna Beef, joined Bob Sirott to talk about all things hot dog. Plus, listeners call in to test Bob Schwartz hot dog knowledge.

Fun fact: According to a recent survey by the National Hot Dot and Sausage Council. the group says between Memorial Day and Labor Day, Americans will eat more than 7 billion hot dogs!